Morawiecki considers the death penalty for especially grave crimes acceptable

WARSAW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki considers the death penalty acceptable for especially serious crimes.

“I believe that in the situation with the death penalty, one should think and not act recklessly,” Morawiecki said, answering questions on the social networking platform Facebook*.

In his opinion, the death penalty in a number of countries and in Poland was abolished prematurely.
“Of course, for especially grave crimes, in my opinion, the death penalty should be acceptable. I believe that it was a premature invention of the 90s or earlier,” the Polish prime minister said.
Poland introduced a moratorium on the death penalty in 1992 and finally abolished it by adopting a new Criminal Code in 1997.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
