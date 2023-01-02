World
Turkish Energy Ministry announces long-term gas contracts with Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkey’s gas supply contracts with Russia are long-term, they take into account world prices and volumes, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the country Fatih Donmez said.
It is noted that Russia is one of the main suppliers of gas to Turkey (about 44%).
“We have long-term contracts with Russia. Due to market conditions, I cannot disclose the price, but they take into account world prices and volumes,” Donmez said in an interview on TVnet, answering the question whether Turkey has privileges on the price of supplies from Russian gas.
The Minister also stressed that Turkey has not joined the sanctions policy against Russia and in this regard “today is not looking for alternative sources of gas supplies.”
December 28, 2022, 17:31
Gazprom launches gas hub project in Turkey
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report