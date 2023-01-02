New Chinese FM Talks with US Secretary of State | News

China‘s newly appointed Foreign Minister Qin Gang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Sunday about relations between the two nations.

According to a statement posted on the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qin bid farewell to Blinken and recalled his frank, in-depth and constructive meetings with the secretary during his tenure as Chinese ambassador to the United States.

The incoming foreign minister told Blinken that he hoped to maintain a close working relationship with the US Secretary of State and promote improved relations between the two nations.

The two sides also exchanged New Year’s greetings during the call, the statement said.

new chancellor of #ChinaQin Gang, spoke by phone with the Secretary of State for #USAAntony Blinken, and thanked several frank, in-depth and constructive meetings and said he hopes to maintain working relations to improve China-US ties pic.twitter.com/VL3p1rbn6c

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

January 2, 2023

Qin, 56, was appointed last Saturday as the new foreign minister by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (ANP), China‘s Legislature.

During the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC, ruling), held last October, Qin became part of the Central Committee, the group of about 200 members (plus about 170 alternates) that leads the formation.

The new foreign minister assumed the post of ambassador to Washington in 2021, in a period in which relations between China and the United States were deteriorating after then-President Donald Trump started a trade war with the Asian country in 2018.

Wang Yi has become Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser, replacing veteran Yang Yiechi, who resigned at the age of 72.

Yi will head the Directorate of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



