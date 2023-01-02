World

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

BEIRUT, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Israel’s attack on Damascus International Airport is a continuation of a series of direct aggressive actions against Syria and its people, the Arab Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the SAR said that on Monday night, Israel launched a missile strike near the Damascus airport, killing two Syrian soldiers and two were injured. The air harbor of the Syrian capital was put out of action for several hours as a result of the attack.
“Israeli aggression tonight on Damascus International Airport is nothing but another series of Israeli crimes and a direct blow to Syria and its people, who staunchly defend the independence and integrity of their territories and oppose interference in their internal affairs,” the statement reads.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that another Israeli aggression was committed at a time when all nations celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays in the hope of normalizing the situation and reducing the number of crises.
“Syria demands from the UN Security Council to condemn the crimes and attacks of Israel, to take immediate measures to provide guarantees and bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime, eliminating repetition,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
December 20, 2022, 22:27

In Syria, there is a disastrous humanitarian situation in the refugee camp

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

