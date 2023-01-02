MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The director of public relations of the Foreign Legion of Ukraine is accused of stealing medicines for the military in the amount of $ 2.5 million and donations, the Daily Mail reports, citing a report by a legion officer prepared for the command of the Ukrainian ground forces. The director of public relations of the Foreign Legion of Ukraine is accused of stealing medicines for the military in the amount of $ 2.5 million and donations, the Daily Mail reports, citing a report by a legion officer prepared for the command of the Ukrainian ground forces.

According to the publication, we are talking about a native of Hungary, Emesh Faik, who previously lived in Australia and Portugal. The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating in connection with the possible theft of legion funds by Faik.

“The report accuses Faik of being behind the disappearance of a US$2.5 million shipment of medical supplies… and siphoning off donations,” the publication said. According to the author of the report, in October a batch of medicines arrived at a warehouse in Kyiv, but they never reached the front. Faik stated that she did not know about the existence of the consignment of medicines, but the employee responsible for delivering them to Kyiv claims that she was present when they arrived at the warehouse.

According to the reporting officer, Faik also confiscated large donations to Ukrainian soldiers. It is noted that until recently, the legion had two organizations for collecting donations, which were created with the participation of the director of communications and were completely controlled by her.

The report claims that Fike was, among other things, a security threat. The girl had previously threatened that she would publish compromising information about the legion. She told the members of the legion that they would be expelled from the troops if they did not follow her orders.

According to a second report compiled within the Legion, Faik was also subject to “blackmail, bribery, extortion and/or overt recruitment by members of the security services of the Russian Federation.”

As the newspaper notes, the girl has already been accused of fraud in Australia and Portugal.