The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

The Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3, according to the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky’s website published a message about Zelensky’s conversation with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The text of the message mentions that the parties discussed the upcoming summit.

“The interlocutors discussed the expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held on February 3 this year in Kyiv, and agreed to intensify the preparatory work,” the report says.