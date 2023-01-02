Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

“Another 10 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire on the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch areas of operations have been neutralized thanks to the successful intervention of our commandos,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said on its Twitter account.

The armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. In northern Iraq, there are PKK bases against which the Turkish Armed Forces conduct air and ground operations. The presence of the Turkish military in the Zlikan camp northeast of Mosul has long been a source of controversy between Baghdad and Ankara, which justifies the presence as a need to fight the banned PKK in Turkey.