World

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkish armed forces neutralized 10 militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Syria, reported ministry of national defense countries.
“Another 10 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire on the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch areas of operations have been neutralized thanks to the successful intervention of our commandos,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said on its Twitter account.
The armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. In northern Iraq, there are PKK bases against which the Turkish Armed Forces conduct air and ground operations. The presence of the Turkish military in the Zlikan camp northeast of Mosul has long been a source of controversy between Baghdad and Ankara, which justifies the presence as a need to fight the banned PKK in Turkey.
November 14, 2022, 18:05

Syrian Kurds deny involvement in Istanbul bombing



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

24 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

44 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Morawiecki wants to remind Shmygal about the inadmissibility of glorifying Bandera

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.