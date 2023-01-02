Morawiecki wants to remind Shmygal about the inadmissibility of glorifying Bandera

WARSAW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that at the first meeting he would remind his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal about the inadmissibility of glorifying Stepan Bandera.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada posted on Twitter information about the nationalist’s birthday. Answering a question about Warsaw’s reaction to this publication, the Polish prime minister stressed that he considers such actions unacceptable.

“We are extremely critical of any praise or even mention of Bandera, we are very, very negative. <...> In my first conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, I will say this very, very unambiguously,” Morawiecki said.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada “reminds me of a person who was the ideologist of the criminal times.”

Stepan Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists* (OUN*) and one of the main initiators of the creation of its military wing, the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army”*. The UPA * was formed in October 1942, and although its goal was to fight for the independence of Ukraine, it fought against the Soviet troops, collaborating with the Nazis. On account of the OUN-UPA * many crimes, including the Volyn massacre – the mass destruction of the Polish population of Volyn in 1943. Then thousands of Ukrainians who refused to cooperate with the nationalists were brutally killed.

In Poland, the Volyn massacre is regarded as genocide, and this tragedy still remains the main cornerstone in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.

In the summer of 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic in 1943-1945. According to Warsaw’s version, massacres were committed in 1939-1945 by supporters of the OUN-UPA * against the Polish population of Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish Republic.

Ukrainian researchers consider these events to be the consequences of the war between the Polish Home Army and the UPA*, in which the civilian population of the region also took part. At the same time, Kyiv estimates its losses at 10-20 thousand people.

The Verkhovna Rada also adopted a statement condemning the decision of the Polish Sejm to recognize the Volyn massacre as genocide. The Ukrainian deputies expressed the opinion that this decision “endangered the political and diplomatic developments of the two countries.”

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.