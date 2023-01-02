Israel attacks Damascus International Airport in Syria | News

Report This Content

The Israeli Army carried out an air strike on Monday against the Damascus International Airport and its surroundings in which two Syrian soldiers died while the Arab authorities reported that the flights were subsequently restarted.

According to Syrian national media, the attack was carried out around 02:00 local time with bursts of missiles fired from the northeast direction of Lake Tiberias.

In this sense, military sources confirmed the death of two Syrian troops while two others remain injured. The attack also caused numerous material losses.

Subsequently, the Syrian Ministry of Transportation reported that the main airport in the Syrian capital was back in operation and that flights were resumed as of 09:00 local time.

Through a statement, the Syrian ministry said that “our personnel, in cooperation with the relevant authorities and institutions, removed the damage caused by the Israeli aggression, and began to repair the damage and put the airport into service.”

Similarly, the document adds that “we call on national airlines to coordinate their flight schedules through the airport, starting today, 09:00, and serve passengers.”

Previously, the airport facility suspended its operations last June after a bombardment carried out by the Zionist air force on the runways.





