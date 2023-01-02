MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian police opened fire on a civilian car near a church in Dnepropetrovsk, media reported. Ukrainian police opened fire on a civilian car near a church in Dnepropetrovsk, media reported.

“In front of the temple in the Dnieper, there was a shooting with the participation of policemen,” the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time said in a statement.

The publication publishes a video in which a passenger sedan drives around a group of policemen on the site in front of the temple. A few seconds later, single shots are heard and the recording cuts off.

Details of what happened were not reported.