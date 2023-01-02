World

Ukrainian police fired at a car near the Dnepropetrovsk church, media write

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian police opened fire on a civilian car near a church in Dnepropetrovsk, media reported.
“In front of the temple in the Dnieper, there was a shooting with the participation of policemen,” the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time said in a statement.
The publication publishes a video in which a passenger sedan drives around a group of policemen on the site in front of the temple. A few seconds later, single shots are heard and the recording cuts off.
Details of what happened were not reported.
Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

