Ukrainian police fired at a car near the Dnepropetrovsk church, media write
MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian police opened fire on a civilian car near a church in Dnepropetrovsk, media reported.
“In front of the temple in the Dnieper, there was a shooting with the participation of policemen,” the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time said in a statement.
The publication publishes a video in which a passenger sedan drives around a group of policemen on the site in front of the temple. A few seconds later, single shots are heard and the recording cuts off.
Details of what happened were not reported.
