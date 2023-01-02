Israeli Integration Minister Calls for Reduction of Non-Jewish Immigration

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The new Minister for Integration of Israel Ofir Sofer said that the majority of immigrants from Russia and Ukraine are not Jews, called for reducing the immigration of non-Jews, Haaretz reports, citing Sofer’s interview with the state television and radio company KAN. The new Minister for Integration of Israel Ofir Sofer said that the majority of immigrants from Russia and Ukraine are not Jews, called for reducing the immigration of non-Jews, Haaretz reports, citing Sofer’s interview with the state television and radio company KAN.

It is noted that out of 55,000 new immigrants from Russia and Ukraine, approximately 40,000 people, according to Jewish halakha law, are not considered Jews.

“The gap must be reduced,” the minister said. Sofer believes that immigration laws need to be changed, but he said he would prefer to find a way to reduce non-Jewish immigration that would not have to resort to legislation.

According to the publication, over the past few years, the post-Soviet countries have become the source of the largest number of new immigrants for Israel.

The new Israeli government, led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29. The day before, the Likud and the ultra-Orthodox party Yahadut HaTorah signed a final coalition agreement. Later, the signing of the agreement was announced by the Religious Zionist Party, as well as Shas, Jewish Power and Noam. Netanyahu has already served as Prime Minister of Israel from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.