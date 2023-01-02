World

Iran vows to punish Soleimani’s killers

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The Iranian side is seeking to bring to justice those responsible for the assassination of the General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Armed Forces) Qasem Soleimani, for this Tehran uses all available diplomatic and political channels, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday.
“We will continue to monitor this until the perpetrators of the murder of the martyr Soleimani are brought to justice. Through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, we have informed the United States of some measures. An important issue is the official consent of the Iraqi government and their official statement that the general Soleimani was a guest of the Iraqi government on the day of his death,” Tasnim quoted Abdollahian as saying.
On the night of January 3, 2020, as a result of an operation carried out by the United States in the area of ​​Baghdad International Airport, an Iranian general, the commander of the special forces of the IRGC, Qasem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed. In Washington, they are considered involved in organizing the attack on the American embassy in Baghdad on December 31, 2019. In response, Iran launched strikes on US bases in Iraq, including Ain al-Assad.
Putin angered by US assassination of General Soleimani

