Thousands of people bid farewell to Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Basilica | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The funeral chapel of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was installed in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Monday ahead of his funeral later this week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

International community mourns the death of Benedict XVI

Early this Monday morning the body of Benedict XVI was transferred from the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery to the Basilica of Saint Peter.

Thousands of people line up inside and outside St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to say goodbye to the pope emeritus. The remains of Joseph Ratzinger will be exposed to the public until the funeral scheduled for this Thursday.

The security of the Italian capital has been reinforced on the occasion of the funeral chapel and the funeral of the emeritus pontiff Benedict XVI, with the presence of more than a thousand law enforcement officers and the closure of airspace in Saint Peter’s Square.

There is still some uncertainty about the protocol that the Vatican will follow after the death of Benedict XVI since there is no statute on the death of a pope emeritus.

For now it is only known that the funeral officiated by Pope Francis will be solemn, but also sober to respect Ratzinger’s will.

For the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, the reigning pope will preside over another pope’s funeral. Joseph Ratzinger replaced John Paul II in 2005 and resigned in 2013.

The Vatican confirmed that his remains will rest in the crypt of the popes, near the tomb of Saint Peter.

His official biographer, the German journalist Peter Seewald, revealed in 2020 that the emeritus pope wanted to be buried in the tomb of John Paul II, in the crypt of Saint Peter.

It is estimated that each day, until 7:00 p.m. local time next Wednesday, at least 35,000 people will be able to bid farewell to Benedict XVI, who died on the morning of December 31, 2022 at his residence in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, located in the vatican gardens

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report