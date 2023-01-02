Ursula von der Leyen criticized for calling Zelensky

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said social networks that, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she promised to support the Kyiv regime “for as long as it takes.”

As von der Leyen noted, the European Union continues to help Ukraine with “generators, light bulbs, shelters,” as well as school buses.

“And we continue our strong financial assistance. Soon we will begin distributing our eighteen billion support package in monthly tranches. I look forward to seeing you again in Ukraine in the near future,” the politician wrote.

Netizens reacted sharply to von der Leyen’s promises. Many expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Zelensky is being supported by the EU at the expense of the well-being of the population of European countries.

“Do you realize that Ukraine has already lost, and the West is just postponing its end by sacrificing more and more Ukrainians themselves?” — wrote DarkPilled.

“Some of my neighbors down the street are already starving and freezing. Do you think they should register as Ukrainians in order to get a generator too?” MBunkens specified.

“You are great at turning the EU into a force for warmongers. I (and others, I think) would prefer that you seek peace and try to save lives. Ukrainians, Russians, or at least Martians, it doesn’t matter,” CasteloVoador said.

“Did you celebrate Stepan Bandera’s birthday with them?” asked GabeZZOZZ.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.