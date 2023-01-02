World

The Polish army will additionally purchase GROT assault rifles

WARSAW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The Polish Army is buying an additional 70,000 GROT assault rifles that were previously delivered to Ukraine.
On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak approved an additional agreement to the 2020 contract for the supply of GROT assault rifles.
The Foreign Ministry advised Poland to think about the threats due to the pumping of Ukraine with weapons

“Until 2026, an additional 70,000 automatic rifles should be supplied by the Luchnik factory from Radom,” Blaschak said during the signing ceremony.
“These are good, proven machines. These are machines that are respected by the soldiers of the Polish Army, as well as Ukrainian soldiers. sign another additional agreement,” he added.
Poland may not have enough money to buy weapons, analysts say

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

