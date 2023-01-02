World
Eco-activists poured paint on the facade of the building of the Italian Senate in Rome
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
According to the news channel RaiNews24, five members of the “Last Generation” organization were detained by carabinieri who are guarding Madama’s Senate Palace. Currently, they are in the police department of Rome.
November 8, 2022, 08:00Culture
Vandals or activists? Who hunts for masterpieces in the museums of Europe
A widespread statement by environmental activists cited “the desperation caused by the increasingly alarming statistics of a climate collapse already underway and the disinterest of the political world in the face of what could be the biggest genocide in human history” as the reason for the action.
In 2022, members of the “Last Generation” held several civil disobedience actions in Rome, in particular, they blocked traffic along the metropolitan ring road and along a number of major streets and avenues of the city.
President of the Senate of the Republic Ignazio La Russa expressed his outrage at the actions of eco-activists. According to him, there is no justification for “an act that offends all state institutions and which only thanks to the composure of the carabinieri did not turn into violence.” La Russa announced that he had convened a meeting of the governing council of Italy‘s upper house of parliament on Tuesday to discuss the incident.
December 25, 2022, 14:49
Activists in Germany tried to disrupt the Christmas service
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report