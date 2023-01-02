World

Eco-activists poured paint on the facade of the building of the Italian Senate in Rome

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ROME, January 2 – RIA Novosti. A group of Italian environmentalists poured orange paint on the facade of the building of the Senate of the Republic in Rome on Monday, the protesters were detained.
According to the news channel RaiNews24, five members of the “Last Generation” organization were detained by carabinieri who are guarding Madama’s Senate Palace. Currently, they are in the police department of Rome.
November 8, 2022, 08:00Culture

Vandals or activists? Who hunts for masterpieces in the museums of Europe

A widespread statement by environmental activists cited “the desperation caused by the increasingly alarming statistics of a climate collapse already underway and the disinterest of the political world in the face of what could be the biggest genocide in human history” as the reason for the action.
In 2022, members of the “Last Generation” held several civil disobedience actions in Rome, in particular, they blocked traffic along the metropolitan ring road and along a number of major streets and avenues of the city.
President of the Senate of the Republic Ignazio La Russa expressed his outrage at the actions of eco-activists. According to him, there is no justification for “an act that offends all state institutions and which only thanks to the composure of the carabinieri did not turn into violence.” La Russa announced that he had convened a meeting of the governing council of Italy‘s upper house of parliament on Tuesday to discuss the incident.
December 25, 2022, 14:49

Activists in Germany tried to disrupt the Christmas service

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

23 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

43 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.