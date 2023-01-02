World

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Explosion at Kabul Military Airport

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The terrorist group “Islamic State” * claimed responsibility for the explosion at the military airport in Kabul, reports Reuters.
Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that the explosion occurred on January 1 at the Kabul military airport, there were dead and injured.
The Islamic State * claimed responsibility for the attack on the Taliban forces * in Kabul on Sunday,” the agency reports, citing the terrorist group’s Telegram channel.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
** The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
Yesterday, 14:35

Britain told what conflicts to expect in 2023

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

23 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

43 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.