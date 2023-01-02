ISIS Claims Responsibility for Explosion at Kabul Military Airport

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The terrorist group “Islamic State” * claimed responsibility for the explosion at the military airport in Kabul, reports Reuters. The terrorist group “Islamic State” * claimed responsibility for the explosion at the military airport in Kabul, reports Reuters.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that the explosion occurred on January 1 at the Kabul military airport, there were dead and injured.

The Islamic State * claimed responsibility for the attack on the Taliban forces * in Kabul on Sunday,” the agency reports, citing the terrorist group’s Telegram channel.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

** The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.