Americans dispelled Biden’s optimism about the future of the United States

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Viewers of the American television channel CBS criticized Joe Biden for an interview during a New Year's holiday in the Virgin Islands.

The American leader said that he looks to the future with confidence, but social media users reacted sharply to his assessment of what is happening.

“I have never been so optimistic about America in my entire career. We are the most unique country in the world . We are the result of opportunity,” Biden said.

As many commentators have noted, the US president is too positive about what is happening with the country.

“America is unique, yes: ethically divided and morally devastated. I will become an optimist when Joe and his criminal administration evaporate,” wrote Jimmy Mack.

“While Joe Biden is in the White House, I will not be optimistic about the state of the United States . Only bad things have happened since he came to power,” Vantage Point said.

“As someone who puts other countries first, Biden is, of course, optimistic about America,” DarkDays sneered.

“I got two emails today. My internet will go up 33 percent, my storage will go up 25 percent, or more. I wanted eggs for breakfast, but a dozen costs five dollars. Why should I be optimistic?” AP complained.

“But now, we are saving Ukraine,” Icarium S answered him.

Biden turns 80 in 2022. The web has repeatedly drawn attention to his strange behavior. So, in early April, he attributed the wife of ex-US President Barack Obama Michelle to the position of vice president during the period when he himself was in this position. In addition, Biden repeatedly called Kamala Harris president, mispronounced the name of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, confused the words “vaccination” and “escalation”, as well as Syria with Libya and Iraq with Iran.