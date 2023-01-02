Residents of Finland reduced electricity consumption in December

HELSINKI, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Finland continued to save electricity in December, its consumption was 10% lower than in the same period last year, Fingrid said on Monday.

“Excellent results in energy savings continue. According to Fingrid’s preliminary calculations, electricity consumption in Finland in December 2022 was 10% less than at the same time in 2021,” the company said.

December 28, 2022 Media: Finland will start accepting Ukrainians from Estonia in early 2023

The reduction in energy consumption in December was the most significant since August, when the energy conservation campaign was launched. Last month consumption was 7.97 MW, compared to 8.86 MW a year earlier, according to Fingrid.

Fingrid spokesman Tuomas Rauhala clarified that citizens’ savings had a significant impact on the management of the Finnish energy system.

Earlier it was reported that Fingrid is introducing a three-stage scale for possible power shortages and activates the support procedure at the last level: “High risk of power shortages.” Any organization with at least one megawatt of potential flexibility that can be activated with one hour’s notice is eligible to participate.

The risk of a shortage of electricity in winter arose in Finland in connection with the refusal to import electricity from Russia due to the inability to make bank payments, the Finnish company specified earlier.