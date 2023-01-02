MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Contrary to general assumptions that deliveries of Patriot missile systems will begin in the first half of 2023, the training of local repair teams alone will take approximately 53 weeks, which will allow them to be used only in 2024, writes the American portal Military Watch. Contrary to general assumptions that deliveries of Patriot missile systems will begin in the first half of 2023, the training of local repair teams alone will take approximately 53 weeks, which will allow them to be used only in 2024, writes the American portal Military Watch.

“There is extensive preparation ahead of a functioning Patriot system in place in Ukraine,” the Congressional Research Service said in a report cited by the media.

As the article pointed out, only one Patriot battery will be delivered to Ukraine, which raises serious questions about its effectiveness in repelling Russian air and missile attacks, especially given the system’s questionable combat experience in other theaters of operations.

It is also unknown where the Patroit battery will come from, the Congressional Research Service emphasizes, as the existing units are used in other important military installations, and moving this type of weapon could cause problems.

The material also mentioned the problem of the high cost of cruise missiles of this air defense system. As the author pointed out, the cost of one projectile is estimated at about one million dollars.

“Another point hotly debated in the context of the Patriot shipments, although not noted in the Congressional Research Service report, is that the rapid destruction of the complexes (“of course we click, one hundred percent,” as President Putin put it) will undermine both the morale of Ukrainians and and Allied confidence in the missile system, which is considered the bulwark of U.S. forces.Finally, Ukraine’s rapidly deteriorating air defense network and extremely limited number of Patriot systems, combined with their relatively limited mobility, could leave them highly vulnerable.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington in December, where he met with US leader Joe Biden and Congressional leadership. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic. Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>