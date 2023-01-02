Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank | News

World

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinians on Monday in the northern West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

They denounce that Israel has demolished 851 Palestinian structures in 2022

The events occurred in the context of clashes in the area, when Israeli troops entered to demolish the homes of two people who killed a soldier in 2022.

The health portfolio identified the two victims, the first Palestinians killed this year, as Samer Hushiya, 22, and Fuad Abed, 25.

Israel murders two young Palestinians in cold blood on the first day of 2023. Where is the international community?

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)
January 2, 2023

In addition to the two fatalities, the clashes that took place in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, caused three injuries.

In separate statements, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Islamic Jihad explained that their men resisted the entry of Israeli soldiers into the village of Kafr Dan.

According to one tally of figures, the year 2022 was the deadliest for Palestinians since 2005, with around 220 citizens killed by Israeli occupying forces.

According to reports, Tel Aviv regime troops killed 167 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and another 53 in the Gaza Strip.

Data revealed that nearly 9,500 Palestinians in the West Bank were injured over the past year.



