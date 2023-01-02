Poland’s climate minister lowered temperatures at work and at home

WARSAW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskva said she had lowered the temperature at work and at home to 19 degrees Celsius to save money.

“Now I have, I’m looking at the sensor, 18.6. In the ministry, we have 19 degrees,” Moscow said.

“We have also made a lot of efforts to save money, we have a whole list of measures. For example, we turned off the ventilation at night. I think that this will not be a minute saving, but a good practice,” she added.

On Sunday, a law came into force in Poland, which obliges the heads of state bodies to take measures to reduce electricity consumption at the facilities entrusted to them by 10%.

For non-fulfillment of the obligation to save electricity, the law “On Special Decisions for the Protection of Electricity Consumers in 2023 in Connection with the Situation on the Electricity Market” provides for fines of up to PLN 20,000 (about $4,500).