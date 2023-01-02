World

Poland’s climate minister lowered temperatures at work and at home

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WARSAW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskva said she had lowered the temperature at work and at home to 19 degrees Celsius to save money.
“Now I have, I’m looking at the sensor, 18.6. In the ministry, we have 19 degrees,” Moscow said.
December 16, 2022, 14:41

UN headquarters in Geneva will lower the temperature to save energy

“We have also made a lot of efforts to save money, we have a whole list of measures. For example, we turned off the ventilation at night. I think that this will not be a minute saving, but a good practice,” she added.
On Sunday, a law came into force in Poland, which obliges the heads of state bodies to take measures to reduce electricity consumption at the facilities entrusted to them by 10%.
For non-fulfillment of the obligation to save electricity, the law “On Special Decisions for the Protection of Electricity Consumers in 2023 in Connection with the Situation on the Electricity Market” provides for fines of up to PLN 20,000 (about $4,500).
September 20, 2022, 21:24

The building of the Parliament of the Czech Republic will reduce the time and temperature of heating

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

22 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

42 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.