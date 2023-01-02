Britain announces tender to get rid of Russian uranium processing

“This investment package will strengthen the UK’s energy security by providing access to a safe and reliable supply of British-made fuel to power the UK’s nuclear fleet today and tomorrow, edging out Russian influence and creating more jobs and export opportunities,” said Graham, Undersecretary for Energy and Climate. Stuart.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The UK Financial Conduct Authority previously reported that around 32 million UK residents (60 per cent of the adult population) are struggling to pay their bills amid high inflation and a record rise in the cost of living.