Britain announces tender to get rid of Russian uranium processing

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The British government has announced a competition to create alternatives to Russian nuclear fuel and strengthen the country’s energy security, a message published on the website of the British Cabinet of Ministers testifies to this.
The new investment fund will strengthen energy security by stimulating investment in the development and commercialization of local nuclear fuel production, including advanced fuel technologies.
According to the report, £75 million has been allocated to support the development of alternatives to Russian fuel and strengthen the country’s energy self-sufficiency.
The report also indicated that Russia now owns about 20 percent of the uranium processing capacity and 40 percent for enrichment.

“This investment package will strengthen the UK’s energy security by providing access to a safe and reliable supply of British-made fuel to power the UK’s nuclear fleet today and tomorrow, edging out Russian influence and creating more jobs and export opportunities,” said Graham, Undersecretary for Energy and Climate. Stuart.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The UK Financial Conduct Authority previously reported that around 32 million UK residents (60 per cent of the adult population) are struggling to pay their bills amid high inflation and a record rise in the cost of living.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Show More
