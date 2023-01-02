North Korea may have 15-60 nuclear warheads, media write

SEOUL, Jan 2 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK may have 15-60 nuclear warheads, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports, citing foreign experts, against the backdrop of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s statement about the need to increase the number of nuclear warheads available to the DPRK.

According to the agency, according to the American magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS), as of September, the DPRK allegedly had 20-30 nuclear warheads ready for medium-range missiles. The Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported in June last year that North Korea has 20 weapons but has the materials, namely uranium-235 and plutonium-239, to build 45 to 55 more.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.