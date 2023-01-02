Queues formed at the turnstiles in the Kyiv metro, media reported

According to the city administration of the Ukrainian capital, failures in work are caused by power surges, about which residents were notified in the telegram channel of the Kyiv city state administration.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.