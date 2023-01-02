World
Queues formed at the turnstiles in the Kyiv metro, media reported
MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The failure of the turnstiles occurred in meters of Kyiv due to problems with power supply, local media report about queues in the subway.
“In Kyiv, due to problems in the operation of turnstiles, queues formed at some metro stations,” the message on the telegram channel of the Ukrainian publication Obozrevatel says.
Blackouts began in Kyiv after damage to infrastructure
According to the city administration of the Ukrainian capital, failures in work are caused by power surges, about which residents were notified in the telegram channel of the Kyiv city state administration.
Earlier, the city administration of Kyiv reported that the city authorities were forced to return to power outages due to the destruction of the city’s infrastructure.
At night, the Ukrainian media reported on powerful explosions in Kyiv. An air raid alert sounded in the city. Around 1.30 Moscow time, the media reported explosions in the Goloseevsky district in the south-west of Kyiv on the right bank of the Dnieper and in the left-bank part of the city. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced an explosion in the Desnyansky district on the left bank of the Dnieper.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported damage to generating facilities and power grids
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
