In the United States called the most dangerous military threat to the country
MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Retired US Air Force officer Christian Orr, in an article for the 19FortyFive website, called an electromagnetic strike on the United States the most dangerous military threat to the country.
“A successful EMP strike on the United States would be a catastrophe that cannot be measured or understood, in fact, meaning the end of the world, but the Biden administration is doing nothing about this,” the author of the material complained.
The electromagnetic pulse caused by the explosion of a thermonuclear weapon in the atmosphere, according to the author, is capable of destroying or seriously damaging the power grid and any electronic devices, such as computers and radios.
The officer criticized current US President Joe Biden for doing nothing to protect America from the threat of an electromagnetic strike, especially when countries such as Iran, Russia and China have the ability to launch an EMP strike on the United States as part of their military plans.
As Orr noted, previous administrations under Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama passed various laws to provide protection against such a threat, but mainly against electromagnetic pulses caused by natural phenomena, such as solar storms.
