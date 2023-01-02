Turkish Defense Minister criticized the position of Athens in the conflict with Ankara

ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Athens is trying to present its contradictions with Ankara as Turkey’s problems with NATO and the Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Athens is trying to present its contradictions with Ankara as Turkey’s problems with NATO and the United States

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Athens against expanding its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. According to him, in recent days the Greek press writes that the territorial waters of Greece will be expanded to 12 miles around Crete, but Turkey will not allow the expansion of Greek waters even by one mile in the Aegean Sea. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, referring to the casus belli on the part of Ankara, said that the decision of the Turkish Parliament of 1995 on this issue is clear and remains in force. Turkey has previously said it will consider the expansion of Greek waters as a casus belli.

Recalling that Turkey and Greece periodically held meetings on consultative issues, confidence-building measures and NATO procedures, Akar said that “Greece does not hold these meetings, but tries to prevent them.” His words are quoted by the TRT Haber TV channel.

Pointing out that Greece is trying to show its problems with Turkey “like Turkey’s problems with NATO, the US and the EU,” Akar noted that “now everyone understands the tricks of the Greek side.”



“We expect everyone to be more careful in this regard,” the head of the Turkish military department said.

“There are a lot of scandals in Greece right now. The wiretapping scandal, the immigration scandal, corruption. Also, Greece has failures in the Eastern Mediterranean, failures that the Greek public is aware of. In order to cover all this, they hope to increase tensions with Turkey.” he added.

Reacting to the statements of some Greek politicians who called Turkey a threat, Akar said that “Turkey does not threaten anyone.”

“Turkey is a reliable, strong, effective ally… Turkey does not threaten anyone. They need to hammer it into their heads again and again, they must understand,” the Turkish minister stressed.

Turkey believes that if Greece expands its territorial waters, which are now six miles, to 12 miles, it will practically close Turkish waters and block the possibility of reaching the international waters of Turkey, which will thus be locked in its territorial waters.