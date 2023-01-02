World

Turkish Defense Minister criticized the position of Athens in the conflict with Ankara

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Athens is trying to present its contradictions with Ankara as Turkey’s problems with NATO and the United States.
Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Athens against expanding its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. According to him, in recent days the Greek press writes that the territorial waters of Greece will be expanded to 12 miles around Crete, but Turkey will not allow the expansion of Greek waters even by one mile in the Aegean Sea. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, referring to the casus belli on the part of Ankara, said that the decision of the Turkish Parliament of 1995 on this issue is clear and remains in force. Turkey has previously said it will consider the expansion of Greek waters as a casus belli.
Recalling that Turkey and Greece periodically held meetings on consultative issues, confidence-building measures and NATO procedures, Akar said that “Greece does not hold these meetings, but tries to prevent them.” His words are quoted by the TRT Haber TV channel.
Pointing out that Greece is trying to show its problems with Turkey “like Turkey’s problems with NATO, the US and the EU,” Akar noted that “now everyone understands the tricks of the Greek side.”
Yesterday, 14:35

Turkish Defense Minister accuses Greece of escalating tensions in the region

“We expect everyone to be more careful in this regard,” the head of the Turkish military department said.
“There are a lot of scandals in Greece right now. The wiretapping scandal, the immigration scandal, corruption. Also, Greece has failures in the Eastern Mediterranean, failures that the Greek public is aware of. In order to cover all this, they hope to increase tensions with Turkey.” he added.
Reacting to the statements of some Greek politicians who called Turkey a threat, Akar said that “Turkey does not threaten anyone.”
“Turkey is a reliable, strong, effective ally… Turkey does not threaten anyone. They need to hammer it into their heads again and again, they must understand,” the Turkish minister stressed.
Turkey believes that if Greece expands its territorial waters, which are now six miles, to 12 miles, it will practically close Turkish waters and block the possibility of reaching the international waters of Turkey, which will thus be locked in its territorial waters.
08:00

Europe has become the hottest spot in the world

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

21 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

41 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.