Planes at Istanbul airport were unable to land due to fog

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 – RIA Novosti. More than 20 flights have been diverted to Istanbul’s new airport due to heavy fog, DHA reported.
“Twenty-two planes that were supposed to land in the morning at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in the east of the city have been diverted to the new Istanbul Airport,” the agency said.
According to the press service of Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the airport’s runway is closed to receive aircraft, flights from the air harbor are carried out in normal mode after an hour break.
“We expect that work in the usual mode will resume at 10.00 (the time coincides with Moscow time – ed.),” the airport said.
Due to heavy fog, the movement of ships in the Dardanelles was previously suspended.
The plane flying from Khabarovsk made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

