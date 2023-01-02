World

Damascus airport reopens after Israeli strikes

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Damascus International Airport, which was out of order due to Israeli missile strikes, resumes work on Monday at 09.00 (10.00 Moscow time), the Syrian Ministry of Transport reports.
Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that due to an Israeli missile attack, two Syrian soldiers were killed, two were injured, and Damascus International Airport also stopped working.
“Damascus International Airport is back to work, flights are resuming from 09.00 this morning,” the Syrian Ministry of Transport said in a statement.
