World
Damascus airport reopens after Israeli strikes
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that due to an Israeli missile attack, two Syrian soldiers were killed, two were injured, and Damascus International Airport also stopped working.
“Damascus International Airport is back to work, flights are resuming from 09.00 this morning,” the Syrian Ministry of Transport said in a statement.
Yesterday, 14:35
Britain told what conflicts to expect in 2023
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report