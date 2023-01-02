The Japanese came to Naruhito Palace for the first time in three years

TOKYO, January 2 – RIA Novosti. For the first time in three years since the start of the pandemic, the Japanese were able to come to the palace of Emperor Naruhito to congratulate the monarch and his family on the New Year, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

They last had such an opportunity on January 2, 2020, after which the traditional visits were canceled due to fears of the spread of COVID-19 infections in dense crowds. Then, as in previous years, anyone could come to the imperial palace complex and, after standing in line for some time, pass the gate at the “double bridge” – a humpbacked bridge near the fortress wall – and enter the palace square. And then – to greet the imperial family, which several times a day goes out to the glazed veranda, and the emperor makes a short congratulatory speech.

This year, despite the lifting of almost all restrictions due to the coronavirus, visiting the Palace Square is different from the usual. Everyone who wished had to submit applications back in November, from which those who were able to personally see the emperor on Monday were selected by lottery. According to the Imperial Court Administration, there were 9,606 such people out of 102,000 applicants.

Those who won the right to enter the palace square lined up on January 2 to the left of the entrance to the territory. They were allowed inside only after the previous group of 1,500 people left. The emperor and his family will appear before the people six times on this day in different composition.

“Happy New Year to you! For almost three years we had to go through difficult times due to the spread of a new coronavirus infection. Days and months of these three years have passed – and today I am glad that I can celebrate the New Year with you. I think that many more difficulties, but I wish you a calm and good year. With the beginning of the year, I pray for the happiness of people in our country and in the world ,” the monarch said during his first appearance in front of his subjects this year.

Those who were not lucky enough to get to the square were able to congratulate the emperor in writing. To do this, having overcome three cordons of the police and employees of the Imperial Court Administration – sanitary and epidemiological, inspection of things and personal search with a metal detector, it was necessary to go through the gate to the tents, in which you could write your name and region on congratulatory sheets. In the evening, the Imperial Court Administration will publish the number of those who came to congratulate the monarch.

“No one will tell you the exact numbers now, everything is calculated by the evening, but if it’s about, then I think that more than a thousand people have already come for sure – people are coming all the time,” an employee with a bandage on his arm told the Imperial Court Administration about one and a half to two hours after the start of these activities, which will last several hours.