Media: who attacked the police in New York wanted to join the Taliban *

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. A young man suspected of machete attack on police officers in New York wanted to join the Taliban * in Afghanistan, CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Earlier, police said that three New York police officers were injured on New Year’s Eve as a result of an attack by a young man with a machete near Times Square. As noted by the police commissioner, one of the policemen shot at the attacker, hitting him in the shoulder. The suspect was arrested.
19-year-old Trevor Bickford, 19, who was suspected of attacking police, had a handwritten diary in which he expressed a desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and “die a martyr,” according to sources.
The sources added that Bickford remains in police custody and protection at a hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.
* The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
