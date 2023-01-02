Media: the President of South Korea spoke out against the “ostentatious” summits with the DPRK

SEOUL, Jan 2 – RIA Novosti. South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol said that there is no reason to refuse top-level negotiations with the DPRK, but at this stage they would not bring results, and the people are already tired of “ostentatious” summits, the Joseon Ilbo reported.

“There are no reasons to refuse, but the people are tired of the ostentatious summits. First, it is necessary to start a dialogue on humanitarian assistance, then, when the parties agree on the agenda to some extent, the leaders can meet and get a significant result,” the president explained.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.