51 deaths from floods and avalanches reported in the Philippines | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the Philippines (Ndrrmc) announced this Sunday that the death toll from the floods and landslides that since the weekend has risen to 51 past affect southern and eastern areas of that archipelago.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Floods and landslides leave at least 44 deaths in the Philippines

The report from said agency states that 19 people are still missing, that there are 16 injured and that Northern Mindanao is the most affected area, with 25 deaths and 14 injuries.

Meanwhile, eight deaths were recorded in the Bicol region, four in Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Davao region, three in Caraga and one in Mimaropa.

Due to persistent rains, floods and landslides, more than 51,000 people had to be forced to evacuate and more than 10,000 continue to take refuge in evacuation centers. In total numbers, the natural contingency has affected 553,983 people (141,115 families) from 959 villages.

In terms of economic damage, losses of 1,130 million pesos (20.2 million dollars) are recorded in infrastructure and 245 million pesos (4.4 million dollars) in agriculture, reported the Ndrrmc.

The authorities reported that 4,511 houses were damaged, of which 3,681 partially and 830 totally, in addition to nine roads and three bridges that were impassable.

Local media reported this Sunday that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) delivered more than 28.1 million pesos (more than 500,000 dollars) in cash assistance to families affected by this situation in the provinces of Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report