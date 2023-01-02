World
The French called Europe a loser due to the failure of sanctions against Russia
MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Franceinfo readers commented on an article posted on the website of the French radio network that the anti-Russian embargo of Western countries benefited some Russian producers.
The material also notes that the withdrawal of Western companies allowed Turkey and China to significantly increase exports to Russia.
“The Europeans are big losers because they shot themselves in the foot, hoping to beat Russia and keep the opportunity to return to the Russian market, but then they realized that there was no turning back. They have no choice but to go all the way, and Russia has the means to overcome these difficulties and is ready for it. Ukraine, which loses the most, will not back down and drag Europe down with it, and the leading beneficiaries are countries such as the United States and India,” Breidex said.
“The main winners are large companies that want to oust the Russian competitor by capturing its markets, plus all the Ukrainian oligarchs to whom we send aid, European countries have lost the most,” commentator leratdesvilles wrote.
“The main beneficiaries are undoubtedly the United States, especially thanks to sales of liquefied natural gas to Europeans,” CecildeMille said.
“Big winners: US companies,” Mine16 noted.
The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine and has already enacted nine sanctions packages in succession, which include both personal and sectoral economic restrictive measures. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands left the country. These measures turned out to be problems for the US and Europe themselves – they led to an increase in food and fuel prices. Russia has repeatedly stated that the unprecedented sanctions against Russia failed to undermine its financial stability. According to Vladimir Putin, Europe has reached a sanctions impasse.
