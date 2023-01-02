World

The French called Europe a loser due to the failure of sanctions against Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Franceinfo readers commented on an article posted on the website of the French radio network that the anti-Russian embargo of Western countries benefited some Russian producers.
The material also notes that the withdrawal of Western companies allowed Turkey and China to significantly increase exports to Russia.
December 28, 2022

Hungary calls for revision of sanctions against Russia

“The Europeans are big losers because they shot themselves in the foot, hoping to beat Russia and keep the opportunity to return to the Russian market, but then they realized that there was no turning back. They have no choice but to go all the way, and Russia has the means to overcome these difficulties and is ready for it. Ukraine, which loses the most, will not back down and drag Europe down with it, and the leading beneficiaries are countries such as the United States and India,” Breidex said.
“The main winners are large companies that want to oust the Russian competitor by capturing its markets, plus all the Ukrainian oligarchs to whom we send aid, European countries have lost the most,” commentator leratdesvilles wrote.
“The main beneficiaries are undoubtedly the United States, especially thanks to sales of liquefied natural gas to Europeans,” CecildeMille said.
“Big winners: US companies,” Mine16 noted.
The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine and has already enacted nine sanctions packages in succession, which include both personal and sectoral economic restrictive measures. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands left the country. These measures turned out to be problems for the US and Europe themselves – they led to an increase in food and fuel prices. Russia has repeatedly stated that the unprecedented sanctions against Russia failed to undermine its financial stability. According to Vladimir Putin, Europe has reached a sanctions impasse.
December 25, 2022, 10:12

Sanctions against Russia are beneficial only to the United States, Siluanov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli attack on Damascus airport direct aggression

20 mins ago

An employee of the Ukrainian “foreign legion” was accused of stealing medicines

40 mins ago

The press service of Zelensky announced the date of the Ukraine-EU summit

1 hour ago

Turkish forces neutralize ten PKK militants in northern Syria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.