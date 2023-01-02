“The main winners are large companies that want to oust the Russian competitor by capturing its markets, plus all the Ukrainian oligarchs to whom we send aid, European countries have lost the most,” commentator leratdesvilles wrote.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine and has already enacted nine sanctions packages in succession, which include both personal and sectoral economic restrictive measures. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands left the country. These measures turned out to be problems for the US and Europe themselves – they led to an increase in food and fuel prices. Russia has repeatedly stated that the unprecedented sanctions against Russia failed to undermine its financial stability. According to Vladimir Putin, Europe has reached a sanctions impasse.