Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

SEOUL, Jan 2 – RIA Novosti. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in honor of the beginning of the new year to honor the memory of his grandfather and founder of the state Kim Il Sung and his father Kim Jong Il, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

The North Korean leader was accompanied by the top leadership of the party, including members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the WPK Central Committee Kim Dok Hoon, Cho Yong Won, Choi Ryong Hae and Lee Byung Chol. All those present expressed deep respect for the full-length statues of the great leader and great commander.

“All the people of the country, who, under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea, proudly saw off the unprecedented difficult year of 2022 … pay tribute to the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung and the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il,” the KCNA statement says.

Baskets of flowers were laid to the statues of the leaders on behalf of Kim Jong-un, the Central Committee of the Party, the State Council of the DPRK, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly. All those present “expressed deep respect” for the statues of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong-un also visited the tomb of his father and grandfather, where they are “in life form” and bowed to them on the occasion of the New Year.