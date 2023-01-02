World

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The influx of refugees into Europe was provoked by the West, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov expressed this opinion.
“All new waves of refugees are falling on Europe with every new war started or provoked by the West,” the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.
As an example, Pushkov cited Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.
France has long surrendered under this pressure (refugees – Approx. ed.)”, – he said. In the case of Great Britain, the senator pointed out, even the exit of the country from the European Union “will not help much.”
December 20, 2022, 20:32

Court in The Hague declared illegal special rules for refugees from Ukraine

Earlier, Sky News reported that a record 45.7 thousand migrants crossed the English Channel in boats to the UK in 2022, this number is more than 60% more than in 2021.
Illegal migrants often look for any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK, where they are attracted by a social program, the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial assistance. In August 2022, Britain recorded the largest number of monthly border violations since the start of migration flows in 2019 – more than 13.5 thousand illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel to enter the country.
According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to August 30, more than seven million migrants from Ukraine arrived in European countries.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

