At least six civilians, including patients and members of the medical staff, died after a bombardment perpetrated this Sunday by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against a hospital in the city of Pervomaisk, in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk (RPL), in Donbas.

The mayor of the city of Pervomaisk, at the center of the RPL, Sergei Kulyagin, pointed out that the number of fatalities could increase once the rubble caused by the attack on civilian infrastructure is removed.

The death toll was confirmed by the facility’s deputy medical director, Tatyana Kovaleva.

Press reports indicate that at the time of the bombardment a surgical operation was being carried out and the patient had to be transferred to a safe place. The hospital attacked by Ukrainian troops was left in ruins and its surgical units inoperative.

Days ago, the kyiv army bombarded this installation with Himars missiles, provided by the Government of the United States (USA). Due to that attack, two members of the medical team were injured and material damage was recorded.

Meanwhile, at least three civilians, including a three-month-old baby, were injured this Sunday due to a bombardment carried out by the armed forces. of Ukraine against the city of Donetsk, according to the mayor of the city, Alexey Kolymzin.

The Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of Cases Related to War Crimes in Ukraine reported today that Ukrainian forces launched 25 Himars missiles against the city of Voroshilovsky, in the Russian region of Voronezh, on the border with Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



