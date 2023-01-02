World

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Israel struck south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariya.
“The Israeli enemy attacked the south of the (Syrian – ed.) capital of Damascus,” the channel said in a statement.
The Syrian state agency SANA previously reported explosions in the sky over the Syrian capital. According to him, the Syrian air defense repelled the attack in the sky over Damascus.
The Israeli army systematically launches airstrikes on various targets in Syria. Last year, Damascus, Aleppo, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were shelled. As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted, the Syrian authorities have repeatedly turned to the secretary general of the organization because of the Israeli attacks, but there was no reaction from António Guterres. Moscow considers this unacceptable.
02:20

Media: Syrian air defenses reflect an enemy attack in the sky over Damascus

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

54 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania detains suspect in murder of students in Moscow

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.