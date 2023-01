Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

The Israeli army systematically launches airstrikes on various targets in Syria. Last year, Damascus, Aleppo, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were shelled. As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted, the Syrian authorities have repeatedly turned to the secretary general of the organization because of the Israeli attacks, but there was no reaction from António Guterres. Moscow considers this unacceptable.