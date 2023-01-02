World
Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus
MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Israel struck south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariya.
“The Israeli enemy attacked the south of the (Syrian – ed.) capital of Damascus,” the channel said in a statement.
The Syrian state agency SANA previously reported explosions in the sky over the Syrian capital. According to him, the Syrian air defense repelled the attack in the sky over Damascus.
The Israeli army systematically launches airstrikes on various targets in Syria. Last year, Damascus, Aleppo, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were shelled. As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted, the Syrian authorities have repeatedly turned to the secretary general of the organization because of the Israeli attacks, but there was no reaction from António Guterres. Moscow considers this unacceptable.
