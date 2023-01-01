World

Pennsylvania detains suspect in murder of students in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. A suspect has been arrested in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania in the murder of four students in Moscow, Idaho, reports ABC News.
The tragedy happened on November 13th. An attacker broke into a house rented by University of Idaho students and stabbed to death three sleeping girls and one young man, the lover of one of the victims.
Police officers have been following 28-year-old Brian Kochberger for a long time. Law enforcement officers “led” the man to Pennsylvania, after which it was decided to detain him in the mountains by a special forces group.
The man has already appeared in court. Authorities promised to release the details of the case soon.
Moscow is a city in the northwestern United States, in the state of Idaho. Center and largest city of Leito County. Located in the north of the state, along the border with the state of Washington. The city is home to the University of Idaho. Writer Carol Brink and singer Josh Ritter were born in this city.

