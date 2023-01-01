MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The US Republican Party is facing a crisis over discussions about aid to Ukraine, senior political commentator Jonathan Martin writes in an article for the American publication Politico. The US Republican Party is facing a crisis over discussions about aid to Ukraine, senior political commentator Jonathan Martin writes in an article for the American publication Politico.

The expert drew attention to the recent statement by the son of ex-president Donald Trump, who called Volodymyr Zelensky an ungrateful “help queen” on a global scale.

The article emphasizes that these words have become resonant among Republicans. Supporters of Trump Sr. began to oppose supporters of the increase in aid to Kyiv.

Contradictions in the party, writes Politico, are fueled by the fact that Republicans, despite criticism of Zelensky, traditionally adhere to a more hawkish policy towards China and Iran compared to Democrats and support funding of geopolitical opponents of Beijing and Tehran.

Zelensky visited Washington last December, where he met with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.

Earlier, The American Thinker columnist Rajan Laad noted that uncontrolled support for Vladimir Zelensky is a danger both to the West and to democracy in Ukraine.