Pope Francis asks to stop world rearmament and war | News

On the World Day of Peace 2023 that the Roman Catholic Church celebrates this Sunday, January 1, Pope Francis launched what he himself called a “strong appeal” in which he condemned the war and asked to use the money in favor of health , food, education and work.

The head of State of Vatican City said that “in the whole world, in all peoples, the cry is raised: No to war! Not to rearmament! The resources are used for development: health, food, education, work”.

This was how the religious leader declared before more than 40,000 people gathered in Saint Peter’s Square, who recalled that the World Day of Peace was instituted by Pope Saint Paul VI to “dedicate to prayer and reflection for peace in the world“.

I wish all the men and women of good will to build, day by day, as artisans of #peace, A happy year! May Mary Immaculate, Mother of Jesus and Queen of Peace, intercede for us and for the whole world.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es)

January 1, 2023

The Supreme Pontiff indicated that “we do not lose hope, because we have faith in God, who in Jesus Christ has opened the path of peace for us.”

In this sense, the Pope stressed that “the experience of the pandemic teaches us that no one can be saved alone, but that together we can walk the paths of peace and development.”

“As we celebrate the World Day of Peace today, let us become aware of the responsibility entrusted to us to build the future: in the face of the personal and social crises we are experiencing, in the face of the tragedy of war, ‘we are called to face the challenges of our world with responsibility and compassion,” said the head of state.

Likewise, Francis entrusted to the Virgin Mary whom he called the “beloved” pope emeritus Benedict XVI, his predecessor, who died on Saturday at the age of 95.

“Today we entrust to the Blessed Mother the beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to accompany him on his way from this world to God,” the pontiff said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



