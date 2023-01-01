Polish journalist shocked by conversation with Russian tourist

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Natalia Gomulka, a journalist for the Polish portal Onet, spoke about her impressions of her vacation in Egypt, saying that she was shocked from communicating with a Russian tourist. Natalia Gomulka, a journalist for the Polish portal Onet, spoke about her impressions of her vacation in Egypt, saying that she was shocked from communicating with a Russian tourist.

Gomułka, she said, decided to watch the Russians relax in Egypt a few months after the Ukrainian crisis began. “Seeing Russian tourists having fun in luxury resorts is just unpleasant,” she complained.

For the “first time,” she “felt goosebumps on her back” when she saw a Russian sunbathing on a deck chair, who was looking at something on a smartphone screen and laughing out loud. “The second time I felt tremendous disgust when, looking at the menu of one of the restaurants, I saw only Russian. There was not a word in English. I lost my appetite. Unfortunately, there were many such situations. It was clear that everything was calculated here against a Russian tourist,” the journalist was indignant.

Gomułka decided to have a chat with a Russian couple who approached her on the beach. After talking with the Russians and learning that they were coming to Egypt for the second time in a year, she “decided to take a risk” and asked about partial mobilization and “flight” from the country. After that, her interlocutor “boiled”, pointing out that he just came to rest.

At the same time, Gomułka “decided to develop the topic further” and referred to a “Russian woman I know,” who allegedly “publishes photos and videos of protests every day.” In response, the Russian tourist asked if her interlocutor was from Poland, and having received an affirmative answer, he replied: “Keep believing in this lie.”

“After this conversation, I tried to bypass the Russians, although there were so many of them that it didn’t always work out,” writes Gomulka. In general, according to her, she “ate her fill and swam in the sea with pleasure,” however, passing by the Russians, “felt hostility towards them.” “I decided that when planning my next vacation, I would go where I would have the least chance of meeting Russians,” she added.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia due to the special operation of Ukraine, in addition, an unprecedented level of Russophobia has been recorded in a number of foreign countries. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, acts of aggression against Russians and Russian-speaking citizens affect Russian students, athletes, cultural and artistic figures. As the President of Russia has stated, Western Russophobia is nothing but racism.

