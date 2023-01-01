World
Matvienko urged to agree on the mutual recognition of diplomas from Russia and Bolivia
BRAZIL, Jan 1 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation has significantly increased the quota of state scholarships for students from Bolivia, it is necessary to sign an agreement on the mutual recognition of diplomas, said the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.
“We welcome the fact that students from Bolivia study at Russian higher educational institutions, at Russian universities. We have significantly increased the quota of state scholarships for students from Bolivia. But we still have not agreed, signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of diplomas,” she said during a bilateral meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce.
“I would ask you to instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the coordination and during your visit to Russia we could sign it,” Matviyenko added.
Yesterday, 21:06
Matvienko expressed hope for the visit of the President of Bolivia to Russia in 2023
