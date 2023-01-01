World
Syrian soldier injured in mortar attack in Idlib
MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. One Syrian soldier was injured in a mortar attack by militants in the province of Idlib, said Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria.
“In the province of Idlib, as a result of mortar fire fired by terrorists from the Zigita region on the positions of government forces in the area of the settlement of Ruaikh, one Syrian soldier was wounded,” he said.
In addition, there were no violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish formations in northeastern Syria.
Over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone, eight shellings were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *: in the province of Idlib – three shellings, in the province of Latakia – five shellings.
* Terrorist group banned in Russia
