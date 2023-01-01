World

Syrian soldier injured in mortar attack in Idlib

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. One Syrian soldier was injured in a mortar attack by militants in the province of Idlib, said Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria.
“In the province of Idlib, as a result of mortar fire fired by terrorists from the Zigita region on the positions of government forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Ruaikh, one Syrian soldier was wounded,” he said.
In addition, there were no violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish formations in northeastern Syria.
Over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone, eight shellings were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *: in the province of Idlib – three shellings, in the province of Latakia – five shellings.
* Terrorist group banned in Russia
December 31, 2022, 22:07

Two Syrian soldiers injured in drone attack in Latakia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

53 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.