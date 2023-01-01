World

A woman tried to enter the territory of the UN headquarters

UN, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The woman, whose name is not reported, tried on Sunday morning to drive her car to the territory of the UN headquarters, she was not allowed to do this, RIA Novosti was told in the office of the official representative of the Secretary General of the organization.
Earlier in social networks there were reports that the woman allegedly tried to ram the gates of the headquarters. The video shows how the black car is standing close to the gate, and the police communicate with the driver through the closed window.
“This morning, a woman tried several times to enter the UN headquarters in her car. She failed, and there was no threat from the UN. The police arrived at the scene and dealt with the man,” the representative of the office said.
Meanwhile, the New York police reported to RIA Novosti that “the information about the attempt to ram the gate to the headquarters is not true.” “No one tried to ram the gate or anything at the UN. However, a 50-year-old woman was driving in front of the UN. A 911 call was made for medical attention to this person. She was taken to a nearby hospital without any incident.” – said the interlocutor of the agency.
The police department responded negatively to the question of whether there was an unintentional collision of a car with a UN fence.
A source close to the situation, in a conversation with RIA Novosti, suggested that the driver had mental problems.
The RIA Novosti correspondent did not find any traces of the incident or damage on the gate at the scene.
Yesterday, 20:34

The Russian diplomatic mission to the UN expressed fear for the psyche of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

