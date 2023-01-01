World
The US Secretary of State discussed with the new head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry the preservation of communication channels
WASHINGTON, January 1 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reportedthat on Sunday morning he had a telephone conversation with the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Qin Gang, during which he discussed relations between the two countries and the need to keep channels of communication open.
“This morning, I spoke on the phone with the new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is leaving Washington to work in his new position. We discussed with him relations between the United States and China, as well as maintaining open channels of communication,” Blinken wrote in his account on Twitter.
Chinese state media previously reported that the former Chinese ambassador to Washington had been appointed to the post of Chinese foreign minister. The former head of the department, Wang Yi, has stepped down from his post and has been China‘s foreign minister since 2013.
December 23, 2022, 20:56
The United States confirmed that Russia and China are their strategic enemies, the deputy said
