Russia is determined to develop relations with Brazil, Matvienko said

The Speaker of the Federation Council represents Russia in Brazil at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
20:24
Matvienko: Russia is ready to supply Brazil with the necessary amount of fertilizers
Speaker of the Federation Council Matvienko held a number of meetings in Brazil on Saturday, including with Vice President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdez Mesa and Chairman of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique Experanza Bias. From the Russian side, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Chief of Staff of the Federation Council Gennady Golov also took part in bilateral meetings from the Russian side, the press service of the Federation Council reports.
On the eve of his inauguration, the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held meetings with the heads of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine.
On December 31, Matvienko arrived in the city of Brasilia on a working visit.
In Brazil, the second round of presidential elections took place on October 30, in which Lula da Silva defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. In November, Brazil‘s highest electoral court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s claim to annul part of the vote in the presidential election.
October 31, 2022, 16:21
The Foreign Ministry expressed hope that Russia and Brazil will continue to strengthen relations
