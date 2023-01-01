New Year stampede leaves nine dead in Uganda | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least nine people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when a crowd rushing to see a New Year’s fireworks display was trapped in a narrow corridor of a shopping mall near the Ugandan capital, the Ugandan capital reported Sunday. policeman.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 56

The incident, which involved several youths who were attending a musical performance, took place at midnight when the emcee encouraged the participants to come out and watch the fireworks, police said.

In the stampede, which occurred after the fireworks display, five people died instantly, and four others lost their lives after being taken to hospital with their injuries.

�� | JUST IN: Ugandan police say that at least 9 people have died following a stampede at the capital’s Freedom City Mall, where a New Year’s firework show was taking place

A statement from the Uganda Police Force says the stampede led to the “instant deaths” of 5 people pic.twitter.com/PRKI0YYJl3

— recodedpolitics (@recodedpolitics)

January 1, 2023

Local authorities are investigating what sparked the stampede that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, a district of the Ugandan capital.

“Many people got stuck as they poured in to see the fireworks. In doing so, many people died of suffocation. So far, nine people have been confirmed dead,” the police statement said.

People had been celebrating the New Year at the mall on a road from Kampala to Entebbe International Airport.

“Emergency services arrived on the scene and transported the injured to hospital, where nine were confirmed dead,” police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire added that “reckless” acts and “negligence” had led to the tragedy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report