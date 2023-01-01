New Year stampede leaves nine dead in Uganda | News

World

New Year stampede leaves nine dead in Uganda

At least nine people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when a crowd rushing to see a New Year’s fireworks display was trapped in a narrow corridor of a shopping mall near the Ugandan capital, the Ugandan capital reported Sunday. policeman.

The incident, which involved several youths who were attending a musical performance, took place at midnight when the emcee encouraged the participants to come out and watch the fireworks, police said.

In the stampede, which occurred after the fireworks display, five people died instantly, and four others lost their lives after being taken to hospital with their injuries.

Local authorities are investigating what sparked the stampede that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, a district of the Ugandan capital.

“Many people got stuck as they poured in to see the fireworks. In doing so, many people died of suffocation. So far, nine people have been confirmed dead,” the police statement said.

People had been celebrating the New Year at the mall on a road from Kampala to Entebbe International Airport.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and transported the injured to hospital, where nine were confirmed dead,” police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire added that “reckless” acts and “negligence” had led to the tragedy.



