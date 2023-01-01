World
The Russian diplomatic mission to the UN expressed fear for the psyche of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine
UN, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN, expressed concern that the Permanent Representative of Ukraine, Sergei Kislitsa, would have to call an ambulance for psychiatric care right at a meeting of the Security Council.
Thus, the Russian diplomat commented on Kislitsa’s not very clear New Year’s tweet. The Ukrainian representative posted a photo of a wristwatch with Batman in subdued light, as well as a photo of the UN headquarters building in the fog. He accompanied the pictures with a set of hateful words against Russia and the “Russian UN Twitter”, which he accused of “spaming with pioneer-Komsomol slogans.” “Their last year has come,” Kislitsa concluded.
“It’s a pity, after all, that with the departure of Mexico from the Security Council on January 1, her permanent representative, a professional psychiatrist, left us, his services are clearly still in demand! Of course, he will be able to observe Mr. Kislitsa from a distance, especially since the diagnosis is absolutely clear. If only, otherwise you’ll have to call an ambulance psychiatric straight to the meeting,” Polyansky responded in his Telegram channel.
This is not the first case of provocative behavior of Kislitsa. In October, the Ukrainian envoy posted a comment on social media ridiculing Moscow‘s actions. At the same time, he called Polyansky “one of the most disgusting people that the UN has seen.” Kislitsa also repeatedly allowed himself attacks on the Russian permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
