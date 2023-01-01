“It’s a pity, after all, that with the departure of Mexico from the Security Council on January 1, her permanent representative, a professional psychiatrist, left us, his services are clearly still in demand! Of course, he will be able to observe Mr. Kislitsa from a distance, especially since the diagnosis is absolutely clear. If only, otherwise you’ll have to call an ambulance psychiatric straight to the meeting,” Polyansky responded in his Telegram channel.