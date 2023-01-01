World
Matvienko expressed hope for the visit of the President of Bolivia to Russia in 2023
BRAZIL, Jan 1 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko reminded Bolivian President Luis Arce Katacora of the invitation to visit Russia and expressed hope that the visit would take place in 2023.
“I informed the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin about our meeting with you, he asked you to convey his best regards, conveyed his best wishes and said: please remind the President of Bolivia that he is indebted to Russia. You have an invitation from the Russian side to visit with an official visit until it is implemented. We very much hope that next year your work schedule will allow you to pay an official visit to Russia,” she said during a bilateral meeting.
Matvienko stressed that “it would be very important.”
“At any time convenient for you,” she added.
