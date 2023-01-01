Matvienko expressed hope for the visit of the President of Bolivia to Russia in 2023

“I informed the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin about our meeting with you, he asked you to convey his best regards, conveyed his best wishes and said: please remind the President of Bolivia that he is indebted to Russia. You have an invitation from the Russian side to visit with an official visit until it is implemented. We very much hope that next year your work schedule will allow you to pay an official visit to Russia,” she said during a bilateral meeting.